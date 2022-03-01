Home>>
Aftermath of Russia-Ukraine conflict
(Xinhua) 14:41, March 01, 2022
Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows a damaged house in Donetsk. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
A local resident stands near a damaged house in Donetsk, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
A firefighter works inside a damaged house in Donetsk, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
A man checks a burnt car in Donetsk, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
A firefighter stands near burnt cars in Donetsk, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
A firefighter stands beside a damaged house in Donetsk, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
Firefighters walk past burnt cars in Donetsk, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
Emergency workers stand near a burnt vehicle in Donetsk, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
