Aftermath of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Xinhua) 14:41, March 01, 2022

Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows a damaged house in Donetsk. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

A local resident stands near a damaged house in Donetsk, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

A firefighter works inside a damaged house in Donetsk, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

A man checks a burnt car in Donetsk, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

A firefighter stands near burnt cars in Donetsk, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

A firefighter stands beside a damaged house in Donetsk, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

Firefighters walk past burnt cars in Donetsk, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

Emergency workers stand near a burnt vehicle in Donetsk, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

