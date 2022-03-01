UN General Assembly holds special session on Ukraine
Ukraine's permanent representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, speaks during an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 28, 2022.
An emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine opened on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
Abdulla Shahid, president of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, speaks during an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 28, 2022.
Abdulla Shahid (C), president of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, announces the opening of an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 28, 2022.
Ukraine's permanent representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, speaks during an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 28, 2022.
Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, speaks during an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 28, 2022.
An emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine is held at the UN headquarters in New York, Feb. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, speaks during an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 28, 2022.
