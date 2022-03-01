We Are China

People go shopping in Lviv, Ukraine

Xinhua) 15:03, March 01, 2022

A resident goes shopping at a supermarket in Lviv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.

The supermarket on Monday saw cooked and fresh food in good supply, while storable food products have been sold out. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

