People go shopping in Lviv, Ukraine
A resident goes shopping at a supermarket in Lviv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.
The supermarket on Monday saw cooked and fresh food in good supply, while storable food products have been sold out. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)
People go shopping at a supermarket in Lviv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.
People go shopping at a supermarket in Lviv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.
A man goes shopping at a supermarket in Lviv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.
People go shopping at a supermarket in Lviv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.
A woman goes shopping at a supermarket in Lviv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.
