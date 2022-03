We Are China

In pics: daily life in Lviv, Ukraine

Xinhua) 15:28, March 03, 2022

Photo taken on March 2, 2022 shows a currency exchange shop in Lviv, Ukraine. (Xinhua/Ren Ke)

Workers put boards on the window of a historic building in Lviv, Ukraine, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Ke)

A woman seats in a cafe in Lviv, Ukraine, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Ke)

The alcohol sales is suspended in a supermarket in Lviv, Ukraine, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Ke)

