Xi to attend opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

17:10, March 03, 2022 By Guo Likun ( Xinhua

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games scheduled on Friday night at the National Stadium.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will declare the Games open.

The ceremony will be broadcast live by China Media Group, and xinhuanet.com will provide live broadcast in photos and text.

