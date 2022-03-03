"Fish Mint" band sings for Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

Xinhua) 16:26, March 03, 2022

Drummer Chen Changhai works at a massage parlor in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 1, 2022. A band named "Fish Mint" consists of three massage therapists and a delivery man who were all born in the 1990s. Yet the delivery man is the only one who could see while the rest are with visual impairment.

The members do their regular work during the day and gather around to play music in the band in the evening. The band is named after fish mint, as the members think they bear a resemblance to it.

Fish mint, the leaf vegetable favored by the local people in southwest China's Guizhou Province, is a plant growing in shady environment. The band players with disabilities see themselves resembling this particular plant--living in darkness, but that never dampens their passion for chasing light.

With the opening of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games just around the corner, the band composed a song for the Games to cheer for the athletes. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Guitarist Yang Zhi, lead singer Chen Kexing, drummer Chen Changhai and bassist Peng Wanhai (L to R) have a rehearsal in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 1, 2022.

Bassist Peng Wanhai (L) helps guitarist Yang Zhi tune his guitar in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 1, 2022.

Lead singer Chen Kexing (R) has a rehearsal in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 1, 2022.

Guitarist Yang Zhi practices in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 1, 2022.

Bassist Peng Wanhai, guitarist Yang Zhi, lead singer Chen Kexing and drummer Chen Changhai (front to rear) walk out of a massage parlor in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 1, 2022.

Guitarist Yang Zhi (L) and bassist Peng Wanhai practice in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 1, 2022.

Lead singer Chen Kexing (1st L), guitarist Yang Zhi (2nd R), drummer Chen Changhai (1st R), and bassist Peng Wanhai (2nd L) take a rest at a massage parlor in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 1, 2022.

Drummer Chen Changhai practices in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 1, 2022.

Bassist Peng Wanhai rides for delivery in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 1, 2022.

Lead singer Chen Kexing practices in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 1, 2022.

