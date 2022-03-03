Guo Yujie, Wang Zhidong to bear China's flag at Beijing Paralympics opening ceremony
(Source: Official Wechat account of People's Daily Online)
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Guo Yujie and Wang Zhidong have been named on Thursday as the Chinese delegation's flag bearers at Friday's opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.
Guo, a female para cross-country and para biathlon skier born in north China's Hebei Province with upper limb disabilities, harvested three gold medals and three silvers at China's 11th National Para Games in 2021.
And the 21-year-old Wang is a core player of the Chinese men's para ice hockey team and participated in the World Para Ice Hockey Championships in 2018 and 2021.
"I will spare no efforts at the Beijing Paralympics and wish all other athletes rise and shine," said the 18-year-old Guo.
Photos
Related Stories
- People living with disabilities in Beijing create woolen bouquets for Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games
- English skier Slegg chases Paralympic glory in Beijing
- Winter Paralympic torch relay starts in Beijing
- Highlights of Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony
- Beijing Paralympic Winter Games to have largest use of Braille with China-developed green printing technology
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.