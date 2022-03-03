Highlights of Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony

Xinhua) 08:10, March 03, 2022

Staff members display the flame during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at China Braille Library in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Torchbearer Yao Yufeng runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Beijing School For The Blind in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

The flame is lit as students and teachers of Beijing School For The Blind sing a song during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Beijing School For The Blind in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

The flame is lit during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Beijing School For The Blind in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Torchbearer Zhu Pengkai (R) and Zhou Shuna hold their torches during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at China Braille Library in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Wang Meimei, vice executive director of the China Disabled Persons' Federation looks at the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at China Braille Library in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

A student of Beijing School For The Blind touches the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Beijing School For The Blind in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

First torchbearer Zhu Pengkai runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at China Braille Library in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Wang Meimei (L), vice executive director of the China Disabled Persons' Federation passes the torch to first torchbearer Zhu Pengkai during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at China Braille Library in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Torchbearer Xia Boyu (L) shows the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Badaling ancient Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Torchbearer Pu Yuanyuan runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Badaling ancient Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Staff members show the flame during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Badaling ancient Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Torchbearer Xia Boyu shows the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Badaling ancient Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

The flame is lit during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at the wharf of the Grand Canal in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Torchbearers Chen Lanying, Wang Junyou, Liu Zhou and Song Xuewen (From L to R) gesture with their torches during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at the wharf of the Grand Canal in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Staff members show the flame during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at the wharf of the Grand Canal in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Torchbearers Wang Junyou (Front, L) and Liu Zhou gesture during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at the wharf of the Grand Canal in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Torchbearers Wang Jingzhi (L) and Ding Liang run with their torches during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at the wharf of the Grand Canal in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Torchbearer Jiang Yuhong (L) and Wang Zheng gesture during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Huangdi (the Yellow Emperor) City in Zhuolu County, Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, March 2, 2022. The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Cao Guochang)

Torchbearer Li Weiguo runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Huangdi (the Yellow Emperor) City in Zhuolu County, Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Torchbearer Zhao Huifang runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Huangdi (the Yellow Emperor) City in Zhuolu County, Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Cao Guochang)

Torchbearer Li Weiguo (L) shows the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Huangdi (the Yellow Emperor) City in Zhuolu County, Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Cao Guochang)

Torchbearer Li Yanqiu (L) and Jiang Yuhong gesture during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Huangdi (the Yellow Emperor) City in Zhuolu County, Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Torchbearer Zhang Jingzheng gestures during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Huangdi (the Yellow Emperor) City in Zhuolu County, Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Torchbearer Xu Heying looks at the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Huangdi (the Yellow Emperor) City in Zhuolu County, Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Torchbearer Ma Heng runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Sweet Home, a service place for people with disabilities, in Chaoyang District in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Wang Meng (Front) of Chinese national wheelchair curling team helped by Chen Kaihong, chairwoman of the Disabled Persons' Federation of Beijing Chaoyang District, collects the flame by curling during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Sweet Home, a service place for people with disabilities, in Chaoyang District in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection was followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Torchbearers Yan Sanyuan (front, 2nd L) and Chen Lihong (front, 2nd R) run with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Beijing School for the Blind in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection was followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Students of Beijing School for the Blind touch the torch held by torchbearer Yao Yufeng during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Beijing School for the Blind in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection was followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Torchbearer Shen Hansen runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Badaling ancient Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection was followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Dancers representing five continents perform during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Badaling ancient Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection was followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Torchbearer Wang Fusheng runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at the wharf of the Grand Canal in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection was followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

The flame is collected during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Beijing School for the Blind in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection was followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Torchbearers Zhang Miao(L) and Che Chi gesture with their torches during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at the wharf of the Grand Canal in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection was followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Torchbearer Ma Heng runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Sweet Home, a service place for people with disabilities, in Chaoyang District in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection was followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Torchbearers Li Rui (L) and Zhou Jingjing run with their torches during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. As the Paralympic Heritage Flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was lit on Monday in Stoke Mandeville, a village northwest of London that is recognized as the birthplace of the Paralympic Games, the flame also collected at eight other locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou gathered at the Temple of Heaven on Wednesday afternoon. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Participants attend the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. As the Paralympic Heritage Flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was lit on Monday in Stoke Mandeville, a village northwest of London that is recognized as the birthplace of the Paralympic Games, the flame also collected at eight other locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou gathered at the Temple of Heaven on Wednesday afternoon. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Participants attend the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. As the Paralympic Heritage Flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was lit on Monday in Stoke Mandeville, a village northwest of London that is recognized as the birthplace of the Paralympic Games, the flame also collected at eight other locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou gathered at the Temple of Heaven on Wednesday afternoon. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Participants attend the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. As the Paralympic Heritage Flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was lit on Monday in Stoke Mandeville, a village northwest of London that is recognized as the birthplace of the Paralympic Games, the flame also collected at eight other locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou gathered at the Temple of Heaven on Wednesday afternoon. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Torchbearers Ren Baocang, Qi Wensheng, Yang Jianzhong and Daindzin (from L to R) hand off the flame during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. As the Paralympic Heritage Flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was lit on Monday in Stoke Mandeville, a village northwest of London that is recognized as the birthplace of the Paralympic Games, the flame also collected at eight other locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou gathered at the Temple of Heaven on Wednesday afternoon. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Torchbearers hand on the flame during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. As the Paralympic Heritage Flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was lit on Monday in Stoke Mandeville, a village northwest of London that is recognized as the birthplace of the Paralympic Games, the flame also collected at eight other locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou gathered at the Temple of Heaven on Wednesday afternoon. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Torchbearers Hu Zhenqi (R) and Shao Lei run with their torches during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. As the Paralympic Heritage Flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was lit on Monday in Stoke Mandeville, a village northwest of London that is recognized as the birthplace of the Paralympic Games, the flame also collected at eight other locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou gathered at the Temple of Heaven on Wednesday afternoon. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Torchbearer Yang Jianzhong (C) runs with his torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. As the Paralympic Heritage Flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was lit on Monday in Stoke Mandeville, a village northwest of London that is recognized as the birthplace of the Paralympic Games, the flame also collected at eight other locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou gathered at the Temple of Heaven on Wednesday afternoon. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Torchbearer Chen Jianxin runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. As the Paralympic Heritage Flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was lit on Monday in Stoke Mandeville, a village northwest of London that is recognized as the birthplace of the Paralympic Games, the flame also collected at eight other locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou gathered at the Temple of Heaven on Wednesday afternoon. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)