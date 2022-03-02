Highlights of Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony

Staff members display the flame during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at China Braille Library in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

The flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was collected at eight locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection is followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Torchbearer Yao Yufeng runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Beijing School For The Blind in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

Torchbearer Yao Yufeng runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Beijing School For The Blind in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

The flame is lit as students and teachers of Beijing School For The Blind sing a song during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Beijing School For The Blind in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

The flame is lit as students and teachers of Beijing School For The Blind sing a song during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Beijing School For The Blind in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

The flame is lit during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Beijing School For The Blind in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

The flame is lit during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Beijing School For The Blind in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Torchbearer Zhu Pengkai (R) and Zhou Shuna hold their torches during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at China Braille Library in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

Torchbearer Zhu Pengkai (R) and Zhou Shuna hold their torches during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at China Braille Library in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Wang Meimei, vice executive director of the China Disabled Persons' Federation looks at the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at China Braille Library in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

Wang Meimei, vice executive director of the China Disabled Persons' Federation looks at the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at China Braille Library in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

A student of Beijing School For The Blind touches the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Beijing School For The Blind in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022.

A student of Beijing School For The Blind touches the torch during the Beijing 2022 Paralymic Torch Relay and Flame Lighting Ceremony at Beijing School For The Blind in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

