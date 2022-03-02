Interview: Beijing Paralympic Winter Games send message of peace, unity and friendship to the world: Chinese Ambassador to Britain

Xinhua) 09:29, March 02, 2022

LONDON, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The Heritage Flame for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games was lit at Stoke Mandeville, UK on Monday. Zheng Zeguang, Chinese Ambassador to Britain, said the upcoming Beijing Winter Paralympics will send a message of peace, unity and friendship to the world.

"The flame of the Winter Paralympic Games symbolizes the idea of equality, tolerance and self-improvement," Zheng told Xinhua in an interview at the flame lighting ceremony at Stoke Mandeville, the birthplace of the Paralympic movement.

The flame from Stoke Mandeville will then join eight other flames ignited in China to become the official flame of the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games.

"It will ignite confidence and courage for the friends with disabilities from around the world and send the message of peace, unity and friendship," Zheng said.

Zheng noted that by hosting the just concluded successful Beijing Olympic Winter Games, China has fulfilled its promise to the international community to host a "streamlined, safe and splendid" Games.

China has demonstrated the integrity and strong ability of the Chinese people, and injected new hope to the world affected by COVID-19 and geopolitical turbulence, and sent the message of peace, solidarity, friendship and cooperation, Zheng said.

Zheng said that through the Beijing Olympics Winter Games, the international community and the British people once again witnessed China's strength and self-confidence, and once again experienced the hospitality of the Chinese people.

The ardent expectation of British Paralympians and enthusiastic support by people from all walks of life in Britain for the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games can be felt at the scene of the flame lighting ceremony.

Noting that preparation work for the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games has been going on smoothly, Zheng said that "We are confident that the two Olympic Games will be equally wonderful".

"We expect athletes from all countries to fully demonstrate their spirit and perseverance and achieve excellent results on the field. We believe that the Beijing Winter Paralympic Games will once again bring hope for peace, friendship, unity and cooperation to the world," Zheng said.

After the 2008 Paralympics, Beijing will once again become the center stage of the Paralympic movement with the Winter Games set to be held from March 4 to 13.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)