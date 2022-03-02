Interview: Lebanese official expresses enthusiasm about Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics

08:56, March 02, 2022 By Dana Halawi ( Xinhua

BEIRUT, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Roula Assi, an executive board member on the Lebanese Paralympic Committee, expresses great enthusiasm about the upcoming Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

"We are eager to witness big events held in Beijing," Assi told Xinhua in an interview on Tuesday.

Lebanon got an impressive performance at the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games, with only one competitor Edward Maalouf winning two bronze medals in cycling events, given the country's history of economic instability and political turmoil.

Assi recalled her dreamy experience as the head of the Lebanese delegation at the 2008 Summer Paralympics in Beijing which staged an unprecedented opening ceremony and meticulous organization for the event.

Assi told Xinhua she feels sorry that Lebanon will not be able to take part in the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing in light of the country's financial collapse and a lack of budget to guarantee successful participation for Lebanese players.

"We need a big budget to buy the necessary equipment for disabled people and secure sufficient training for participants in the big event," Assi said while adding that the government has not been able to secure funds for players.

One challenge, said Assi, is that her committee can not bring sponsors for the disabled players, since the Lebanese still lack awareness about the importance of people with special needs participating in worldwide sports events.

"It is very important for disabled people to take part in such big events as this will give them a boost to their morale and encourage them to fight for more achievements in the future," she added.

Assi was excited that she would attend the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, from October 9-15, and one or two players would represent Lebanon to participate in the games.

"The Chinese have great respect for others, and we feel we are at home even if we do not know the language. We never feel like strangers in China," she noted.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)