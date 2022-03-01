Feature: Iranian Paralympian wowed by first impression of China

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The sports facilities and infrastructure are perfect, Iranian para-snowboarder Sedigheh Rouzbeh said days after she arrived in China for Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics.

The ski runs are constructed very well, she said after she tried them in Hebei's Zhangjiakou, where a portion of the Games will take place.

In addition to snowfall during this year's cold season, the organizers have professionally prepared their runs with snowmaking machines, the mother of two noted.

Four years ago, Rouzbeh became the first female snowboarder representing Iran to compete at the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games held in Pyeongchang, when she participated in the women's SB-LL2 banked slalom. She was born with disability, not having one leg below the knee.

This time in China, she said she will do her utmost to achieve the best result as she sees herself representing the nation and the people.

Other types of equipment, such as chairlifts and snow groomers, as well as the facilities available in skiers' rooms, are also very perfect, she added.

The Paralympic Village and its restaurant are also very good, the Iranian athlete noted.

In addition, she said, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the unfavorable situation the world is currently faced with, China's sports officials have put great focus on protecting athletes' health.

"They are providing a safe environment for the athletes with great precision and rigorous discipline," she said.

They check the athletes regularly and with good discipline, in addition to holding the event in a very favorable manner, according to Rouzbeh.

Rouzbeh had pictured the Chinese in her mind as very hardworking people with great teamwork ahead of her trip to China. As she has been in China for days, reality has confirmed her assertion.

The Chinese strength lies in hard work, considerable efforts and great teamwork, she said, adding they are indefatigable.

"The people in charge of holding the event and staff here are always wearing a kind smile on their faces despite working from early in the morning until late at night," she said.

