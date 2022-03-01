National Alpine Skiing Center ready for Beijing Winter Paralympic

Xinhua) 07:42, March 01, 2022

An athlete prepares to ride a cable car at China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2022. After the Winter Olympics, China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing entered the transition stage to better serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games. As of today, the venue has set up a total of 23 permanent and temporary barrier-free lifts, 25 ramps and other accessible facilities. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows a view of China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China. After the Winter Olympics, China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing entered the transition stage to better serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games. As of today, the venue has set up a total of 23 permanent and temporary barrier-free lifts, 25 ramps and other accessible facilities. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows a view of China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China. After the Winter Olympics, China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing entered the transition stage to better serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games. As of today, the venue has set up a total of 23 permanent and temporary barrier-free lifts, 25 ramps and other accessible facilities. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Athletes ride a cable car at China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2022. After the Winter Olympics, China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing entered the transition stage to better serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games. As of today, the venue has set up a total of 23 permanent and temporary barrier-free lifts, 25 ramps and other accessible facilities. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows the barrier-free ramps in China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China. After the Winter Olympics, China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing entered the transition stage to better serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games. As of today, the venue has set up a total of 23 permanent and temporary barrier-free lifts, 25 ramps and other accessible facilities. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Staff members fix the barrier-free ramps in China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, on Feb. 28, 2022. After the Winter Olympics, China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing entered the transition stage to better serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games. As of today, the venue has set up a total of 23 permanent and temporary barrier-free lifts, 25 ramps and other accessible facilities. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Athletes ride a cable car at China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2022. After the Winter Olympics, China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing entered the transition stage to better serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games. As of today, the venue has set up a total of 23 permanent and temporary barrier-free lifts, 25 ramps and other accessible facilities. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

An athlete rides out of a barrier-free lift at China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2022. After the Winter Olympics, China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing entered the transition stage to better serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games. As of today, the venue has set up a total of 23 permanent and temporary barrier-free lifts, 25 ramps and other accessible facilities. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

An athlete prepares to ride a cable car at China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2022. After the Winter Olympics, China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing entered the transition stage to better serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games. As of today, the venue has set up a total of 23 permanent and temporary barrier-free lifts, 25 ramps and other accessible facilities. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Staff members show a barrier-free car at China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2022. After the Winter Olympics, China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing entered the transition stage to better serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games. As of today, the venue has set up a total of 23 permanent and temporary barrier-free lifts, 25 ramps and other accessible facilities. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

An athlete prepares to ride a cable car at China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2022. After the Winter Olympics, China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing entered the transition stage to better serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games. As of today, the venue has set up a total of 23 permanent and temporary barrier-free lifts, 25 ramps and other accessible facilities. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

An athlete prepares to ride a cable car at China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2022. After the Winter Olympics, China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing entered the transition stage to better serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games. As of today, the venue has set up a total of 23 permanent and temporary barrier-free lifts, 25 ramps and other accessible facilities. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Athletes prepare to ride cable cars at China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2022. After the Winter Olympics, China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing entered the transition stage to better serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games. As of today, the venue has set up a total of 23 permanent and temporary barrier-free lifts, 25 ramps and other accessible facilities. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows the barrier-free seats in China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China. After the Winter Olympics, China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing entered the transition stage to better serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games. As of today, the venue has set up a total of 23 permanent and temporary barrier-free lifts, 25 ramps and other accessible facilities. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Athletes prepare to ride cable cars at China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2022. After the Winter Olympics, China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing entered the transition stage to better serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games. As of today, the venue has set up a total of 23 permanent and temporary barrier-free lifts, 25 ramps and other accessible facilities. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows the barrier-free ramps in China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China. After the Winter Olympics, China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing entered the transition stage to better serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games. As of today, the venue has set up a total of 23 permanent and temporary barrier-free lifts, 25 ramps and other accessible facilities. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

An athlete skis at China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2022. After the Winter Olympics, China's National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing entered the transition stage to better serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games. As of today, the venue has set up a total of 23 permanent and temporary barrier-free lifts, 25 ramps and other accessible facilities. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

