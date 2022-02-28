Preparations for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics are well underway

(Global Times) 16:03, February 28, 2022

As the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games approach, a peak number of delegations arrived in Beijing on Sunday with several teams immediately starting adaptive training on snow and ice, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

According to Beijing customs, inbound flights for the Winter Paralympic Games reached a peak on Sunday, with 13 Olympic-related arrivals in Beijing with about 700 passengers.

All athletes and delegation officials were tested upon arrival at the airport, and four positive cases were reported on Saturday. None positive case was reported within the closed-loop, said the Organizing Committee.

The personnel and staff involved in the Paralympic Winter Games will also be under closed-loop management, just as in the Beijing Winter Games, the Organizing Committee reiterated.

The National Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou had its cross-country skiing course rolled and shaped. Athletes from several delegations, including South Korea and the US, have been training at the venue since Saturday morning. All members of the cross-country skiing and biathlon teams of the Chinese Winter Paralympic Delegation also arrived at the venue for adaptive training on Saturday afternoon, according to CCTV's report.

The team leader of the cross-country skiing and biathlon teams of the Chinese Winter Paralympic Delegation said in an interview with CCTV that the team will use this precious opportunity before the competition to get familiar with the venue and adjust their condition to strive for good results.

At the National Alpine Ski Center in Yanqing, skiers from six countries, including China and the Czech Republic, started training on the track on Saturday afternoon.

Liu Jie, Paralympic Integration Manager of Venue Operation Team of the National Alpine Ski Center, told Xinhua News Agency on Saturday that the National Alpine Skiing Center has set up a total of 11 permanent and temporary barrier-free ramps, 23 barrier-free elevators, and 33 barrier-free toilets at the very beginning of the planning and construction.

As of Sunday, the transition of Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou venues has been basically completed to better serve the Winter Paralympic Games, and all three locations have been opened for adaptive training.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)