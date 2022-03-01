Paralympic Heritage Flame lit in Stoke Mandeville

Photo shows the Paralympic Heritage Flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics was lit in Stoke Mandeville (Xinhua/Zhang Wei)

STOKE MANDEVILLE, England, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Paralympic Heritage Flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was lit on Monday in Stoke Mandeville, a village northwest of London that is recognized as the birthplace of the Paralympic Games.

Stoke Mandeville witnessed German-born British neurologist Ludwig Guttmann organize an archery competition joined by 16 patients on wheelchair at a hospital on the day when the 1948 London Olympic Games opened.

The Beijing Winter Paralympics opens on March 4 and closes on March 13.

