Paralympic Heritage Flame lit in Stoke Mandeville
(Xinhua) 07:40, March 01, 2022
Photo shows the Paralympic Heritage Flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics was lit in Stoke Mandeville (Xinhua/Zhang Wei)
STOKE MANDEVILLE, England, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Paralympic Heritage Flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was lit on Monday in Stoke Mandeville, a village northwest of London that is recognized as the birthplace of the Paralympic Games.
Stoke Mandeville witnessed German-born British neurologist Ludwig Guttmann organize an archery competition joined by 16 patients on wheelchair at a hospital on the day when the 1948 London Olympic Games opened.
The Beijing Winter Paralympics opens on March 4 and closes on March 13.
