Community in Beijing organizes winter sports activities in show of support for 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

People's Daily Online) 15:58, March 02, 2022

In a show of support for the upcoming 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in China’s capital, a community in Beijing’s Shichahai neighborhood, Xicheng district, has organized some activities related to winter sports for people living with disabilities.

The attendees have an online exchange with Wang Meng, a member of China's wheelchair curling team, which won the gold medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games. (Photo/YNET)

Those in attendance first had an online exchange with Wang Meng, a member of China's wheelchair curling team, which won the gold medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games. Wang shared the story behind how she achieved her Paralympic glory.

Besides, Zhou Hongqi, an inheritor of an intangible cultural heritage called “bingcuqiu,” or “ice kickball,” a kind of folk winter sport in Beijing, introduced 13 folk winter sports in the city to people living with disabilities.

A woman partakes in “bingchuiwan,” one of 13 folk winter sports originating in Beijing, which is similar to playing golf on ice. (Photo/YNET)

Participants later had a chance to try out some activities adapted from these folk winter sports. One participant tried an adapted version of “bingmushe,” a folk winter sport from Beijing similar to bowling on ice but with 24 targets. “It is like playing bowling,” he said, after hitting some the targets.

Another participant by the name of Wang Shengfen experienced skiing powered by augmented reality (AR). “I must move quickly to avoid obstacles,” she said while playing the game. “Now I understand how difficult it is for athletes to win medals,” she added.

Several participants in community activities in Beijing look at a screen. (Photo/YNET)

A participant tries out an adapted version of “bingmushe,” a folk winter sport from Beijing that is similar to bowling on ice but has 24 targets. (Photo/YNET)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)