English skier Slegg chases Paralympic glory in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:13, March 03, 2022

YANQING, Beijing, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Although facing windy conditions, Alex Slegg of Britain finished his slalom and giant slalom trainings in the China's National Alpine skiing Centre here on Wednesday.

"This is my first Paralympic Games and a top-10-finish for me would be fantastic," Slegg told Xinhua.

Slegg was a soldier in the British army. In the year 2013, Slegg lost the use of his right leg after an injury.

"They have a program to teach wounded soldiers to ski again. They told me how to ski and then one thing led to another, now I am here, living a dream," the 30-year-old said.

When Slegg joined the Armed Forces Para-Snowsport Team in 2017, he set his sights on competing at the upcoming Beijing Paralympic Games.

In 2018, Slegg entered his first international race and had seen success in the following seasons with bronze, silver and gold medals while climbing the international rankings.

Slegg said that it was not easy for him to secure his berth at the Beijing Paralympics.

"It is hard and there is an international standard you have to meet, and my own country Great Britain have their own higher standard again that you have to meet,"

"It has been very full time the last three years trying to get here, I just made it on time," Slegg said.

In the ongoing 2021-2022 season, Slegg was selected by his national team. He recognized the selection as his proudest moment in his career.

Afree arrived in China the first time, many things impressed him.

"Everyone I have met so far has been wonderful, really friendly. It would have been great if we go out to see more of the country, but we appreciate that what's going on, the close-loop was necessary, I will just have to come back again," Slegg said.

When talking about his training on the course besides the official course named "Ice River," Slegg said that he was very impressed with snow despite being warm in the past few days. "The quality of snow is really good," he said.

With the aim of hosting a simple, safe and splendid Paralympic Winter Games, the Beijing 2022 organisers set many accessible facilities for the disabled athletes.

"The facilities are brilliant, I haven't seen anyone having any problems," said Slegg.

He added that he loves the food in the Paralympic village.

"Your food is brilliant, everyday I can see lots of choices, and yet I don't think anyone had any issues with different diets,"

For the veteran solider who comes from Amesbury in England, former F1 champion Ayrton Senna is his icon.

"His do or die racing style, technical knowledge and exceptional skill made him an inspiring man to millions around the world."

Although Slegg is not a soccer fan, Leicester City overcoming 5000/1 odds in 2015/16 to win the premier league is inspiring him to live a dream in the upcoming Beijing Winter Paralympics.

"Alpine skiing has totally changed my life and given me a whole new purpose and direction," said the former solider.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)