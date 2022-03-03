Putting people first

March 03, 2022

"People's yearning for a good and beautiful life is the goal for us to strive for," President Xi Jinping has said.

"People" has become a key word in Xi's everyday work since he became general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee in 2012. Xi always stresses a people-centered philosophy in every aspect of work.

