Putting people first
(People's Daily App) 14:12, March 03, 2022
"People's yearning for a good and beautiful life is the goal for us to strive for," President Xi Jinping has said.
"People" has become a key word in Xi's everyday work since he became general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee in 2012. Xi always stresses a people-centered philosophy in every aspect of work.
