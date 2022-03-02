Xi tells armed police to always be faithful guardian of Party, people

Xinhua) 16:08, March 02, 2022

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged armed police forces to always serve as the faithful guardian of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the people.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in the reply to a letter from a People's Armed Police Force unit in Shanghai.

