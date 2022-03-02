Xi Jinping on consultative democracy

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's top political advisory body, is set to convene its fifth annual session on March 4.

The CPPCC is an important channel and specialized body for socialist consultative democracy and an important part of China's governance system.

The following are some key quotes from Chinese President Xi Jinping on socialist consultative democracy:

-- The system of multiparty cooperation and political consultation under the leadership of the Communist Party of China is the country's basic political system and a new model that has grown out of the soil of China.

-- The CPPCC should perform its role as an organization for maintaining the united front, promote solidarity and unity, balance commonality and diversity, consolidate the common theoretical and political foundation, strengthen political guidance, and build consensus. It should strive to seek the greatest common ground, draw the widest possible inclusive circle, and create a powerful driving force for national rejuvenation.

-- There are diverse ways to realize democracy, so we must not be confined to just one particular rigid model. Experience has shown that China's model of democracy is workable and effective in the country.

-- Under China's socialist system, whenever a problem crops up, we should turn to deliberation first. Matters involving many people are discussed by all those involved; to reach the greatest common ground on the wishes and needs of the whole of society is the essence of people's democracy.

-- Consultative democracy is an important mechanism through which the Party can lead the people in effectively governing the country and ensure that the people are the masters of the country. It complements electoral democracy.

