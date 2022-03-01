Languages

Tuesday, March 01, 2022

Xi's quotes on human rights

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:57, March 01, 2022

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, emphasized unswerving adherence to China's path of human rights development while presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Friday. Here are some highlights of Xi's remarks in the session.


