Xi's speech on work of people's congresses to be published
(Xinhua) 16:51, February 28, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- A speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a central conference on work related to people's congresses will be published.
The speech by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published on Tuesday in this year's fifth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
