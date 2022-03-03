Key words of Xi's expectations for young officials

Xinhua) 08:06, March 03, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses the opening ceremony of a training program of young and middle-aged officials at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- On Tuesday, Communist Party of China (CPC) officials in their prime, who are attending a training program launched by the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), gathered to listen to a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, noted that young officials hold the hopes of the Party and the country. He urged them to strengthen their convictions, properly evaluate their performance, and work hard for the causes of the Party and the people.

This is the sixth time since March 2019 that Xi addressed the opening ceremony of the training program and extended his expectations to young officials.

Despite the differences in theme and content, some of the key messages in Xi's six speeches have stayed the same. From 2019 to 2022, loyalty, integrity and the sense of responsibility have remained prominent in all the speeches. Young officials' ability to consolidate these three qualities is crucial to their development.

In 2021, the year that marked the CPC's centennial, Xi twice spoke to young officials attending the training program, emphasizing the importance of strengthening their belief in Marxism and maintaining their loyalty to the Party and the people.

"Firm ideals and convictions are the moral pillars and political souls of the Chinese Communists," said Xi in one of his speeches that year, adding that with such ideals and convictions, CPC members and officials can withstand all tests. He added that staying loyal to the Party is the best demonstration of these ideals and convictions.

This is not simply asking young officials to swear allegiance to the CPC. Rather, by emphasizing the importance of loyalty, Xi is calling on them to align themselves with the Party's original aspiration of seeking happiness for the people, and resolve the most pressing difficulties and problems that are of great concern to the people.

Officials of the CPC work for the people, and must consider themselves the same as the people, rather than members of some privileged classes. This is something young officials should understand from the very beginning and always keep in mind, said Xi.

Maintaining political integrity and guarding against corruption is another expectation for young officials that Xi has underscored in his speeches. In his speech Tuesday, Xi urged the officials to rigorously abide by the Party disciplines and the law, and to protect their integrity from corruption in every detail of their life and work.

When first addressing the opening ceremony of the training program three years ago, Xi reminded the officials that incorruptibility is a blessing and greed a curse. He also urged them to strengthen self-discipline and guard against temptations.

This expectation for young officials is in line with the CPC's unyielding fight against corruption. While enhancing the system which ensures officials are unable and do not dare to be corrupt, the CPC has also spared no effort in building the moral defenses to help officials, especially young ones, actively steer clear of corruption.

"To remain incorruptible, one must take the right attitude toward power, position and interests," said Xi, noting that young officials ought to be motivated by great achievements, rather than personal promotion.

Apart from loyalty and integrity, Xi has voiced his hopes for young officials to actively shoulder responsibilities and enhance their capacity in this regard.

"Young officials must master many skills to take on leadership positions," said Xi in his speech Tuesday.

Earlier in October 2020, Xi expounded in detail the capabilities in seven areas young officials need to enhance, including research and study, scientific decision-making, in-depth reform, emergency response, engagement with the people, and policy implementation.

Besides capabilities, Xi has also mentioned more than once the need for young officials to enhance their theoretical studies and dare to struggle. Just as he put it in his 2022 New Year address, the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation "will not happen overnight, or through sheer fanfare."

"Only with the courage and capacity to struggle can we win respect and seize the initiative, and effectively safeguard China's national sovereignty and security, as well as its development interests," Xi stressed.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)