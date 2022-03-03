"Xi Jinping in Shanghai" published

Xinhua) 08:13, March 03, 2022

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- A book recalling the seven months Xi Jinping spent working as the Party chief of Shanghai has been published.

The book, titled "Xi Jinping in Shanghai," recounts the working experience of Xi when he served as the secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Shanghai Municipal Committee between March and October of 2007.

The book is composed of interviews of Shanghai officials at the time, as well as experts, scholars, and journalists. It was published by the Party School of the CPC Central Committee Publishing House.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)