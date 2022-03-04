Home>>
China actively addresses population aging: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 09:52, March 04, 2022
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Addressing population aging and building an elderly-friendly society have attracted great attention from the whole society, Guo Weimin, a spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said Thursday.
"It is a major task concerning the country's long-term development," Guo told a press conference, adding that progress has been achieved in the sector thanks to the efforts made by all regions and departments.
"The CPPCC National Committee will work with all departments to enhance the sense of fulfillment, happiness and security of the elderly," Guo said.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese political advisors gather in Beijing for annual session
- Economy, pandemic and democracy: messages from key briefing ahead of China's "two sessions"
- Commentary: China's "two sessions": A spectacle of genuine, effective democracy
- What to expect at China's annual "two sessions"
- China improves lawmakers’ work efficiency, effectiveness in innovative ways
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.