China's national legislature to be in session for six and a half days

Xinhua) 12:43, March 04, 2022

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China's national legislature will open its annual session on Saturday morning in Beijing, a spokesperson said Friday.

The fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) is scheduled to conclude on March 11, with 10 items on the agenda, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the session, told a press conference.

Lawmakers will review documents including the government work report and deliberate the draft amendment to the Organic Law of the Local People's Congresses and Local People's Governments, Zhang said.

They will also deliberate the draft decision on the number of deputies to the 14th NPC and their election, and two draft methods for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the Macao SAR to elect their deputies to the 14th NPC, Zhang said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)