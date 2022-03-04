China's national legislature to be in session for six and a half days
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China's national legislature will open its annual session on Saturday morning in Beijing, a spokesperson said Friday.
The fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) is scheduled to conclude on March 11, with 10 items on the agenda, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the session, told a press conference.
Lawmakers will review documents including the government work report and deliberate the draft amendment to the Organic Law of the Local People's Congresses and Local People's Governments, Zhang said.
They will also deliberate the draft decision on the number of deputies to the 14th NPC and their election, and two draft methods for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the Macao SAR to elect their deputies to the 14th NPC, Zhang said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Agenda of 5th session of 13th National People's Congress
- China's sound economic fundamentals unchanged: spokesperson
- Beijing Winter Paralympics will aid the cause of disabled: spokesperson
- China actively addresses population aging: spokesperson
- Central gov't supports Hong Kong in combating COVID-19: spokesperson
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.