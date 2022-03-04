Central gov't supports Hong Kong in combating COVID-19: spokesperson
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's central government and relevant authorities are sparing no efforts to help the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) combat COVID-19, a spokesperson said Thursday.
Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks at a press conference.
The CPPCC National Committee and its members have been actively involved in helping the HKSAR fight COVID-19, and political advisors from the HKSAR have played their due part in working with all walks of life to secure victory over the virus, Guo said.
With the strong leadership of the central government, the support from people nationwide, and the solidarity of the HKSAR government and people, it is believed that the HKSAR will defeat COVID-19, Guo said.
