Hong Kong reports 56,827 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:25, March 04, 2022

People wearing face masks walk in Tsuen Wan, south China's Hong Kong, March 3, 2022. On Thursday, the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) reported 56,827 new COVID-19 cases, another record high, with 144 more deaths, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

