China provides over 2.1 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines globally: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:30, March 03, 2022
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China has provided over 2.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for more than 120 countries and international organizations, Guo Weimin, a spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said Thursday.
China sent 37 medical expert teams to 34 countries and provided anti-pandemic materials including masks, protective suits, ventilators and testing equipment to 150 countries and 13 international organizations, Guo told a press conference.
