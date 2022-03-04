Home>>
One-China principle a political foundation for China's relations with all countries: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 13:20, March 04, 2022
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The one-China principle is the political foundation for China to develop bilateral relations with all countries, a Chinese spokesperson told a press conference Friday.
Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, made the remarks in response to a question about relations between China and Lithuania.
