Taking China as rival will only damage China-U.S. trust, cooperation: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 12:55, March 04, 2022
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Taking China as a rival will only undermine the China-U.S. mutual trust and cooperation, said a Chinese spokesperson Friday.
Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, said at a press conference in Beijing.
