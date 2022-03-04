Home>>
Stable China-U.S. ties conducive to both sides, int'l peace: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 13:01, March 04, 2022
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Stable ties between China and the United States are good for development of both sides, and conducive to maintaining international peace, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, said Friday.
