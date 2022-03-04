Home>>
China provides most vaccines globally: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 13:23, March 04, 2022
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China is the country that provides the most COVID-19 vaccines globally, a spokesperson said Friday.
China has provided over 2.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for more than 120 countries and international organizations, accounting for one third of the total number of vaccines administered outside China, said Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, at a press conference.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- One-China principle a political foundation for China's relations with all countries: spokesperson
- Stable China-U.S. ties conducive to both sides, int'l peace: spokesperson
- Taking China as rival will only damage China-U.S. trust, cooperation: spokesperson
- China one of the best performers in curbing pandemic: spokesperson
- China's national legislature to be in session for six and a half days
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.