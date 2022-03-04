This year’s Two Sessions kicks off. Here's why you should be interested

15:01, March 04, 2022 By Xian Jiangnan, Peng Yukai, Liu Ning, Zhang Wenjie ( People's Daily Online

What is up, everyone? It’s that time of year again when China’s biggest political event, known as the “Two Sessions” or “lianghui”, kicks off. More than 5,000 deputies of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are gathering in Beijing to provide a road map for China's future development.

2021 is a remarkable year since China already realized its first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects. The Two Sessions will highlight the achievements China has made on different fronts in 2021 and shed light on China's next steps towards realizing the second centenary goal of becoming a modern socialist country by the middle of this century.

According to an online survey conducted by People's Daily Online among 5.6 million people, rule of law, full and strict governance over the Party, and social security are the top three topics of public concern for Chinese citizens during this year's Two Sessions.

But it’s not just about Chinese people.

This year’s Two Sessions will attract more global attention as it commences just after the conclusion of the successful Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games and against the backdrop of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions.

As the country takes measures to stabilize growth despite global challenges, topics like economic and social development, innovation, and international cooperation will be discussed heatedly during the Two Sessions. Work plans rolled out for China’s next 12 months will surely inject much needed confidence into the rest of the world.

Want to find out more about the upcoming Two Sessions? Stay tuned with us here at People’s Daily Online!

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)