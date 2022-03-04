CPPCC members interviewed via video link ahead of annual session

Xinhua) 14:53, March 04, 2022

Wu Hao, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is interviewed via video link ahead of the opening of the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Members of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are interviewed via video link ahead of the opening of the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

