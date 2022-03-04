China's top political advisory body starts annual session

Xinhua) 15:09, March 04, 2022

The fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body started its annual session Friday afternoon in Beijing.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), held at the Great Hall of the People.

At the meeting, the agenda for the session was reviewed and approved.

Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee to the session.

The fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

The fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

The fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

The fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)