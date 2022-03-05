5th session of 13th NPC to open
Photo taken on March 5, 2022 shows a view of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. The fifth session of the 13th National people's Congress (NPC) will hold its opening meeting on March 5 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
