Agenda of 5th session of 13th CPPCC National Committee
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The following is the adopted agenda for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which runs from March 4 to 10.
-- Hear and deliberate a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee;
-- Hear and deliberate a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous annual session;
-- Sit in on the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress as non-voting participants, hear and discuss reports including a government work report;
-- Review and approve a political resolution on the fifth session of 13th CPPCC National Committee;
-- Review and approve a resolution on the work report of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee;
-- Review and approve a resolution on the report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous annual session;
-- Review and approve a report on the examination of proposals.
Photos
Related Stories
- NPC deputy in space speaks for space industry
- China's top political advisory body starts annual session
- Septuagenarian CPPCC member calls for continuous protection of Yellow River
- Profile: Chinese epidemiologist, lawmaker advises on COVID-19 prevention, control
- Two Sessions Spotlight | What's next: Understand China's economy in 2022
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.