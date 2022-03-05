Agenda of 5th session of 13th CPPCC National Committee

Xinhua) 08:28, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The following is the adopted agenda for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which runs from March 4 to 10.

-- Hear and deliberate a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee;

-- Hear and deliberate a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous annual session;

-- Sit in on the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress as non-voting participants, hear and discuss reports including a government work report;

-- Review and approve a political resolution on the fifth session of 13th CPPCC National Committee;

-- Review and approve a resolution on the work report of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee;

-- Review and approve a resolution on the report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous annual session;

-- Review and approve a report on the examination of proposals.

