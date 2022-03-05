NPC deputies interviewed via video link ahead of annual session

Xinhua) 08:41, March 05, 2022

Deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) are interviewed via video link ahead of the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Wang Fang, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Wu Chen, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Chai Shanshan, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Chen Liang, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Ma Huijuan, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Dong Caiyun, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Jiang Tao, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

