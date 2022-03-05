Chinese economy's fundamentals remain unchanged

Xinhua) 09:16, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The fundamentals of China's economy remain unchanged, and they will maintain long-term growth, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

China boasts multiple favorable conditions for sustained development, including huge potential for starting businesses and engaging in innovation, and has accumulated rich experience in handling major risks and challenges, the report said.

There is no doubt but that China's economy will withstand any downward pressure and continue growing steadily long into the future, it added.

