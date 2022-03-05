China sets deficit-to-GDP ratio at around 2.8 pct for 2022

March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China has set the ratio of its deficit to gross domestic product (GDP) at around 2.8 percent for 2022, slightly lower than last year, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

