Home>>
China sets deficit-to-GDP ratio at around 2.8 pct for 2022
(Xinhua) 09:18, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China has set the ratio of its deficit to gross domestic product (GDP) at around 2.8 percent for 2022, slightly lower than last year, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.