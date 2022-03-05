Home>>
China faces triple pressures in economic development
(Xinhua) 09:17, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese economy is facing the triple pressures of shrinking demand, disrupted supply and weakening expectations, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.