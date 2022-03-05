Languages

China faces triple pressures in economic development

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese economy is facing the triple pressures of shrinking demand, disrupted supply and weakening expectations, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation. 

