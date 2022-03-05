China to step up study on virus variants, accelerate R&D of vaccines

Xinhua) 09:23, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will step up efforts to study and protect against virus variants, accelerate R&D of vaccines and effective medicines, and continue implementing vaccination programs, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)