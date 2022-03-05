China aims surveyed urban unemployment rate of no more than 5.5 pct for 2022

Xinhua) 09:19, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China aims to create over 11 million new urban jobs and targets a surveyed urban unemployment rate of no more than 5.5 percent for 2022, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)