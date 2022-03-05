Home>>
China to maintain reasonably ample liquidity
(Xinhua) 09:23, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China's prudent monetary policy should be both flexible and appropriate, with reasonably ample liquidity being maintained, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
