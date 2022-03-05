Economic stability top priority for Chinese gov't work in 2022

Xinhua) 09:24, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Economic stability must be made top priority in the government's work in 2022 and progress must be pursued while ensuring stability, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

In the face of new downward pressure, the task of ensuring stable growth needs to occupy an even more prominent position, it added.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)