Languages

Archive

Saturday, March 05, 2022

Home>>

China to enhance implementation of prudent monetary policy

(Xinhua) 09:26, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will step up implementation of the prudent monetary policy in 2022, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation. 

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories