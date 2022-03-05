Languages

Saturday, March 05, 2022

Chinese gov't to keep spending low to benefit people

(Xinhua) 09:25, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government will keep its belt tightened and keep spending low to benefit the people, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation. 

