China to keep major economic indicators within appropriate range
(Xinhua) 09:25, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will strive to achieve stable macroeconomic performance and keep major economic indicators within the appropriate range, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
