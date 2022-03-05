China to encourage financial institutions to lower real loan interest rates

Xinhua) 09:32, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will encourage financial institutions to lower real loan interest rates and cut fees, so as to truly make it easier for market entities to access financing and achieve a considerable drop in overall financing costs, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

